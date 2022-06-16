SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly released court documents detail the horrific assault of a female victim on her way to catch the bus in north Spokane.
According to the docs, the victim was walking to a bus stop on Wellesley Ave. between A Street and Alberta Street around 7:15 in the morning when she was approached by suspect James Magee.
She said Magee asked how her day was going. She replied and when she returned the question, he said "it's about to get a lot better."
Magee produced a small, discreet handgun and led her in a secluded alley, according to the documents.
The victim's documented statement goes on to say Magee told her to perform oral sex on him, which she did for fear that he would kill her.
Once the assault ended, the victim recalled Magee telling her he hoped she did not miss her bus.
The victim then walked to a nearby Chevron, then Safeway to call a friend to get her. She was picked up, reported the incident to police and was taken to Holy Family Hospital.
Spokane detectives were able to identify a suspect through security video submitted by citizens and leaning on a confidential informant who identified Magee based on photos released by the media.
According to the docs, police located Magee and brought him in for questioning. He denied the rape accusation but confirmed that the suspect photos sent out to the press looked like him.
When searching Magee's apartment, police found clothes matching those he was wearing in multiple security videos on the day of the assault. They also found a small pistol matching the description the victim gave.