SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents say the driver of an SUV that hit and killed Spokane man Andrew Vathis appeared to be going the speed limit at the time of the crash.
According to the documents, the speed limit on E 57th Ave. at S Hailee Ln. where the incident took place is posted at 35 mph. Vathis had been crossing the roadway at an intersection, but there was no marked crosswalk.
A speed analysis was conducted using video taken of the incident from a nearby security camera, according to the documents.
The analysis determined that the driver of the SUV was doing approximately the speed limit of 35 mph.
The incident remains under investigation and a warrant has been requested to further search the vehicle. No charges have been filed at this time.