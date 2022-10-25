KELLER, Wash. - Court documents are detailing new information about the shooting in Keller last week, where police say two people were killed and a Colville Tribal Police Department officer was hurt.
New court documents shed light on how the three men, accused in the shootings, got arrested. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Zachary Holt and Dezmonique Tenzley got caught the morning after the shooting when a homeowner in Nespelem found them hiding in their backyard and then held them at gunpoint until police showed up.
Officers arrested the third man, Curry Pinkham, later that night in Elmer City. Pinkham and Holt are still in the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility and Tenzsley is in the Spokane County Jail facing federal charges.
According to court documents, sergeant Kris Brakebill went into a trailer in Keller to investigate a shooting, where two people had been killed, when he ran into a car that police had been looking for. When he stopped them, police say two teenage girls got out of the car before someone inside it shot at the patrol car and sped off. After the sergeant went after the driver, someone in the car fired again, shooting him in the arm.
Last Updated: Oct. 25 at 9:30 p.m.
The Colville Tribal Emergency Services (CTES) announced the third suspect in a deadly shooting in Nespelem on Thursday has been apprehended.
The suspect, Curry Pinkham, was located in Elmer City and arrested by Colville Tribal Police.
Last updated on Oct. 21 at 6:15 p.m.
The remaining suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in Nespelem on Oct. 20 has been identified by Colville Tribal Emergency Services (CTES).
CTES said tribal police and the FBI are continuing to search for Curry Pinkham. According to CTES, officers are responding to Elmer City, because that's where Pinkham was last seen. If you see him, don't approach him. Call (509) 634-2472.
Pinkham is one of two suspects who was identified by Colville Tribal Police Department earlier on Friday. Another is Zachary Holt, and a third man was not identified.
According to a release from the police department, two suspects have been arrested.
Updated: Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
Two suspects have been arrested following a shooting in Keller last night, according to the Colville Tribal Police Department.
Two of the suspects have been identified as Curry Pinkham, Zachary Holt, with a third man unidentified.
When law enforcement arrived, they found two people dead. On the way to the scene, a tribal officer saw an involved vehicle. According to police, the suspects fled on foot and shot at the officer. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Last Updated: Oct. 21 at 11:15 a.m.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has confirmed there was an active shooting near Keller on Oct. 20 that killed two people.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a Tribal officer was shot in the arm and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Right now, the Washington State Patrol and FBI are investigating.
Last Updated: Oct. 21 at 10:10 a.m.
Multiple school districts have canceled classes today after an active shooting incident last night.
Keller, Wilbur, Nespelem and Roosevelt school districts will all be canceling classes on Oct. 21.
We also know many local businesses in the area are closed. This includes The Boys and Girls Club of Nespelem and Colville Tribes Youth Development Program.
Last Updated: Oct. 21 at 5:40 a.m.
A message from Colville Tribes Emergency Services (CTES) is warning residents to stay indoors due to an active shooter in the area.
No further information is available at this time. Those in the area should follow CTES on Facebook for latest updates.
KHQ is unable to confirm with law enforcement what's going on right now. However, we know the Keller School District has canceled school on Friday "due to unusual circumstances in the Keller community."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.