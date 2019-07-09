Watch again

UPDATE: Court documents released on Tuesday identify the victim in Sunday's fatal shooting in the Wandermere area as Misty Hirsch.

Previous Coverage:

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has identified the man suspected of murdering Misty Hirsch over the weekend during a drive-by-shooting as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Andersen.

Andersen was taken into custody after a short pursuit Monday afternoon near Rowan and Monroe.

The Sheriff's Office says they were initially tipped off to Andersen following a tip from a citizen who saw a vehicle matching the one involved in the drive-by shooting.

Investigators found the car unoccupied and set up surveillance. Detectives learned the suspect was inside an apartment nearby.

After running Andersen's name, detectives found he had a Washington State Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody warrant for his arrest.

Detectives then saw Andersen leaving the apartment carrying duffel bags, get into his SUV and leave the parking lot.

Deputies tried to pull Andersen over, but he fled and the chase was on.

"Not knowing if Andersen was armed, but he had been identified as a homicide suspect where he shot and killed the victim, and he had an active felony warrant for his arrest, Deputies looked for a location to safely end this pursuit and take Andersen into custody for the safety of the public, as well as everyone trying to apprehend him," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Deputies utilized a PIT maneuver near Rowan and Madison and Andersen was safely taken into custody.

During their interviews with witnesses regarding the shooting in Wandermere, detectives learned Hirsch was with her boyfriend and another friend at Lowe's in north Spokane on the day of the shooting. They drove to the Wandermere area because Hirsch said she wanted to show them something. While driving south on Wandermere, detectives say the red SUV driven by Andersen and occupied by a white female passenger sped up behind the victim's car.

"The victim slowed and waived the vehicle by, when gunshots were fired, striking the victim in the head," the Sheriff's Office said.

The male passenger walked away prior to the arrival of responding Deputies.

"Information obtained during interviews indicates the victim approached Andersen in the parking lot of the car wash near Lowe's, prior to the shooting on July 7, 2019," the Sheriff's Office said. "The victim approached Andersen and gave him a purse saying something to the effect it was a mistake to take the purse. The victim went back to her vehicle and drove away. Andersen, driving the red Expedition, began following the victim who tried to lose Andersen several times but was unsuccessful. At the location where the shooting occurred, the victim slowed and pulled over to the side of the road. Andersen pulled up alongside and began firing a pistol at the victim before driving away."

During his interview with detectives, Andersen admitted to using meth and said he had not slept for a long time. The Sheriff's Office said he denied using heroin, but was carrying around heroin during his arrest. Andersen said he didn't have involvement or knowledge of the shooting, however throughout the interview, Andersen indicated he had knowledge of the stolen purse and the recovery of it.

Andersen has been arrested multiple times on several charges including burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, assault. According to court documents, Andersen had recently been released after serving 8 years in prison.

Investigators say the purse belonged to Andersen's fiance. Detectives are still investigating the relationship between Hirsch and Andersen, but did say this was not a random crime.

This continues to be an active investigation and Detectives are still seeking information from anyone who may know about Andersen’s activities in the days prior to the shooting or of the shooting itself. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call Detective Keyser at 509-477-6611.

The murder weapon has not been recovered, and additional charges are possible as this investigation continues.