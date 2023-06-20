KELLOGG, Idaho — Court documents in the case of 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor, the man accused of shooting and killing four people in Kellogg, Idaho, show Kaylor admitted to his crimes.
On June 18, Shoshone County received a call of shots fired in Kellogg about a man who allegedly executed his neighbors. Police arrived at the scene where they found four dead victims.
An Idaho State Police detective at the scene briefly interview Kaylor, who told him he was suspicious and concerned for his children as one of the shooting victims, 18-year-old Devin Smith had been acting suspicious, watching his kids and conducting acts of nudity in front of them. Kaylor referred to him as a pedophile.
At the end of the interview Kaylor said that he "snapped", "lost control", and "did something about it".
At the scene, detectives also asked Kaylie Kaylor, Majorjon's wife, about the incident. She told them she was there with their children when Smith was fully nude foundling himself in front of them on June 13.
She said Majorjon and herself went to Kenna Guardipee, Smith's mom, about the inappropriate behavior. The Kaylors believed Guardipee wasn't taken their concerns seriously.
Kaylie noted that after shots were fired, Majorjon said that he did what he had to do and to tell their kids that he protected them. Majorjon also handed her his phone, keys and wallet and asked her to hold onto them while he went outside.
Majorjon then put a belt, holster and gun in their black Dodge truck outside. Kaylie overheard him talking on the phone saying he had killed four people.
Majorjon was booked into the Shoshone County Jail for four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of burglary on Monday. On Tuesday, he made a first appearance in Shoshone County Superior Court, where he was formally read his charges and was denied bond.