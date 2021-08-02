LOON LAKE, Wash. - A Loon Lake man is in jail after admitting to fatally shooting his girlfriend in the chest with a shotgun following a heated argument.
The following information is from court documents obtained by KHQ.
Thomas L. Moffat and his girlfriend allegedly got into a fight the morning of July 19 after Moffat didn't brush his teeth. His girlfriend threw a glass of water and bowl of milk at Moffat after bringing up one of his old girlfriends, according to Moffat's statement.
Moffat said she eventually picked up one of the multiple shotguns they kept in the house and pointed it at him while threatening to kill him.
Moffat took the shotgun from her. He said she told him that once his back was turned, she would stab him with a knife. That's when he shot her, claiming he had no other option.
Moffat told police she was unarmed and did not have access to any weapons when he killed her.
Moffat called police to report what had happened.
When police arrived at Moffat's Loon Lake home, they found she was already deceased and her body was turning purple.
Moffat was taken into custody on second-degree murder charges.
Based on the condition of her body, police had reason to believe there was a delay between the incident and Moffat's 9-1-1 call. They obtained a search warrant for the residence.
Police retrieved cell phones and six shotguns from the property along with a fired shotgun shell.