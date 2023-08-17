This article includes some disturbing details about the case as described in official court documents. Reader discretion is advised.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man arrested in an hours-long SWAT standoff in downtown Spokane Wednesday evening raped and cut a woman earlier that afternoon, according to court documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court.
Rashad Beckham, 44, is accused of assaulting and raping a woman who he had invited to his room in the Catholic Charities Buder Haven on 2nd Avenue. He made his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon and was held on $250,000 bond.
According to court documents, the victim told police investigators Beckham asked her to come over to sell him meth, which she agreed to do.
When she knocked on the door, Beckham let her in. The victim said Beckham then locked the door behind them and began talking to himself, repeatedly saying, "Why did you make me do this to you."
The victim went on to describe how Beckham held a knife to her face, demanded she pull her pants down, pulled her pants down and raped her. She testified Beckham ultimately let her off the bed but stole her phone and $400 worth of cash before letting her leave the room.
After leaving the room, the victim ran downstairs to let Catholic Charities staff know what happened.
According to the court documents, Catholic Charities staff called police to say a tenant had assaulted a guest.
When police arrived at the Haven, they noticed the victim had bruising and cuts on her face, particularly around her left eye. She was taken to Deaconess Hospital for her injuries, and her clothes were collected as evidence.
After a lengthy SWAT standoff, Beckham was finally taken into custody. After medics cleared him, police took him to the Spokane County Jail where he was booked on rape, robbery and kidnapping charges. Documents show officers found $775 in his right sock.