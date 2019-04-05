Newly released court documents in the First Degree Murder investigation of Joseph Scheel reveal a disturbing history of domestic violence that appears to have ended tragically. According to the court documents, the victim is identified as Edna Hernandez, AKA Edna Patricia Rodriguez-Gomez. Her boyfriend, Joseph Scheel, is in the Spokane County Jail, accused of murdering her sometime after April 1st.
The court documents say that Hernandez was an employee of the Sacred Heart Hospital Environmental Services Division. Managers there, according to the documents, described her as punctual, not one to miss work. But court documents say she did miss work on April 1, 2, and 3. Court documents say that on April 2, one of her managers contacted law enforcement to ask them to conduct a welfare check at the Beau Rivage apartment Hernandez shared with Joseph Scheel, located at 4909 East Upriver Drive. A Sheriff's deputy went to the home, knocked on the door and called out, but no one answered. At that time, the deputy did not find cause to further investigate.
Court documents say that due to their apartment lease expiring, Scheel and Hernandez were supposed to be out of the apartment on March 31. On April 1st, a manager went to speak with them. Court documents say that Scheel answered the door looking "agitated and wide-eyed." The documents say that Hernandez was standing behind him and acted "scared or intimated by Joseph." The manager offered too contact Catholic Charities for assistance but "when she did this Edna hushed her or indicated for her to be quiet and that Joseph could hear; that she perceived Edna was afraid."
Court documents say that on the night of April 2nd, there was an attempted purse snatching at the Safeway on W. Francis Avenue in North Spokane. The vehicle used in the getaway was a 2008 Toyota Scion registered to Edna Hernandez.
On April 3rd, the Beau Rivage manager requested law enforcement back up to conduct another welfare check on Edna Hernandez. Deputies arrived, and according to court documents found that the door was blocked by something from the inside. Court documents say that they heard someone inside yell, "what are you doing? Get out of my apartment!" They then heard the deadbolt lock. According to the documents, the responding deputy said he was there to check on Edna and from inside Scheel said he had not seen her for a while.
Deputies found cause to force entry, according to the court documents, and once inside found Scheel to be extremely combative. The documents say that they removed two knives from Scheel, then began to search the apartment. Court documents say they found Edna Hernandez dead in a small back room. She'd been covered with a blanket. The documents go on to say that it appeared she suffered at least one large stab wound in her neck, and found scissors and a knife next to her body. Scheel, the docs say, had cuts and scrapes on his body and face. Scheel was initially arrested on a warrant out of Idaho and taken to the Public Safety Building for an interview. In the interview, the docs say, he admitted he uses methamphetamine, which likely contributed to his paranoia.
In further investigating the case, according to the court documents, detectives learned that on March 11, Hernandez had called law enforcement for an incident regarding Joseph Scheel. Court documents say she'd just returned to her apartment from a trip to Mexico, and found a strange woman in her apartment. She and Scheel argued, the docs say, and then later she called 911 to say he'd grabbed her by the neck.
Less than a month before that, on February 23, she was contacted by law enforcement in her car. The report shows that during that contact, she'd been given information about contacting Domestic Violence Advocates "to talk to someone about her relationship with Joseph Scheel."
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office says Hernandez died from multiple stab wounds.
Scheel was scheduled to appear in court Friday, April 5, but refused to appear. His appearance has been tentatively reschedule for Monday, April 8. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.
It's unclear if Edna Hernandez ever followed up on any of the advice given to her about domestic violence. But if you or someone you know is going through any kind of domestic violence situation there is help available. The National Domestic Abuse Help Line is open 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233. Safe Passage, which services much of North Idaho can also be reached anytime at 208-664-9303. In the Spokane area, the YWCA has an around the clock Domestic Violence Assistance Line at 509-326-2255.