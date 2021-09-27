PULLMAN, Wash.-- Newly released court documents paint a very troubling picture of what happened leading up to the shooting in Pullman early Saturday morning.
23-year-old George Harris III appeared in court on Monday, arrested for Second Degree Assault in connection to the shooting. No other suspects have been arrested at this time.
"There's no previous criminal history or warrant history. However, the state does have serious concern around community safety," the prosecutor said regarding Harris III.
An incident where a gun was shot off in a crowded area near WSU's campus left 23-year-old Liban Barre dead and 22-year-old Brandon Gray in the hospital.
Police were originally called out for a noise complaint but heard gunshots on the way to the party where the shooting occurred.
According to probable cause documents, police arrived on scene and immediately saw Barres on the ground with gunshot wounds and Harris standing over him. A gun was on the ground and Harris admitted to police it was his.
However, Harris also told police he fired out of self-defense, saying he was jumped and pulled out his concealed gun to protect himself. He also said they fired back.
"The police report is not entirely clear, not nearly clear of the events that unfolded. Certainly, appears to be some self-defense issues but not a lot of information to inquire a million-dollar bail" Harris' public defender said.
"This was just such a tragic event nobody could've predicted, he is not a threat. He's never ever been in trouble, he's not that type of person. Honestly, he was just defending himself," Tina Hendrix, Harris's mom said.
Harris has lived in Pullman for a while, with two other roommates, one of which also took the chance to speak.
"George is not a threat he was just put in a situation where he had to defend himself it was just a terrible accident. He doesn't get in trouble we just focus on schoolwork and nothing else. We honestly just hang out all together," Jonathan Gonzalez said.
Court documents also show that one of Harris' roommates was Liban Barre, who died in the shooting.
Charges in this case should be filed by Wednesday and Harris's first court appearance should be this Friday. His bail is set at $10,000.