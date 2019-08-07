The teen who was attacked at the Mineral County Fair in Superior this weekend was released from the hospital and is continuing to heal at home.
In court documents released Wednesday, prosecutors said Curt Brockway asked Walley Crosby to remove his hat for the National Anthem and Brockway said the teen responded with profanity.
The documents also say witnesses to the assault did not hear Brockway talk to the teen before the attack.
Crosby suffered a concussion and a fractured skull.
Family friends said the teen is scared at this time and is having a hard time mentally. His concussion is very bad and is in a lot of pain.
In a Facebook post by a family friend, they are accepting donations at any Trails West Bank in the name of Walley Crosby as well as a GoFundMe page.