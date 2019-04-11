SEATTLE - Formal charges have been filed against Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina.
According to charging documents released by the Attorney General's office, multiple women working in the Asotin County Courthouse have come forward with testimonies of varying degrees of sexual misconduct by Gallina.
They reported Gallina routinely made sexually inappropriate comments and touched them in a sexual manner without invitation or consent, according to the statement of probable cause.
One of the women reported multiple instances in Gallina's chambers when he would touch her inappropriately, including her breasts and groin, according to the documents.
She also told investigators that the most severe incident occurred when Gallina approached her from behind, put her in a choke hold and then proceeded to pull her breasts from her clothing and penetrated her with his finger. The documents say Gallina only stopped when he heard a knock on the door.
Gallina faces charges of rape, assault with sexual motivation and indecent liberties.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement regarding the case:
"Today, my office filed formal charges against Judge Scott Gallina for second-degree rape, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and indecent liberties. The court set $50,000 bail, issued a sexual assault protective order for one of the survivors, and ordered Judge Gallina to turn in his keys to the courthouse. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Tri or Detective Scott Neustel of the Washington State Patrol at 509-249-6743."