SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents obtained by KHQ reveal startling new details behind arrest of a 13-year-old Glover Middle School (GMS) student, who threatened to open fire on staff members on Friday.
According to documents, the GMS student threatened to kill his principal and other staff members by shooting them earlier in the week.
An anonymous eyewitness stated the student came up to them, offering to sell him meth and fentanyl, while also admitting to wanting to kill staff members at GMS. Police state the juvenile also told the witness he buried a “Glock 19” on school grounds as well, which he claimed was due to threats received from 20-year-olds, and that he'd "pop some caps" in them if they returned.
The documents outline a troubled past for the juvenile, having threatened to kill a classmate before, as well as a teacher.
Earlier in the year, reports state the student left a voicemail for a classmate, saying he was going to kill a different student, allegedly saying he would "slit her throat and stab her in the heart until she stopped breathing."
On top of that, a GMS assistant principal told police the student had threatened to stab a teacher in the neck and “pull the veins out.”
According to court documents, during the conversation between the student and the witness, the student said his mother is “on crack” and his father, who has custody of him, “smokes marijuana and is not involved.”
The documents go on to state the juvenile’s mother and father, as well as his grandfather, each told police they were not aware of any firearms in the student’s possession, nor in any of the homes that the student frequently visits.
On May 31, the eyewitness reported this threat to GMS, and later gave their full report to the authorities.
A parent of GMS student, Chad Mims, questioned the lack of alert from authorities, saying, “Where was the call? Why weren’t any parents contacted?”
This is just one parent’s reaction to the news that their child could have been endangered inside the walls of Glover Middle School due to threats from the juvenile.
“Especially with everything going on in all of the schools, and last week in Texas,” Mims said. “I even asked my son about it after school and he had no idea.”
The student was suspended from school for 90 days following the prior threats, until the most recent threat against multiple school officials earlier this week came to light.
The juvenile has now been arrested for three counts of felony harassment with threats to kill, according to the documents.
Mims says he just wants to feel comfortable sending his son back to GMS, and to public schools overall.
“When does it stop?" he asked. "The world is a pretty messed up place right now, so I don’t see it changing anytime soon."
FULL COURT DOCUMENTS:
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.