SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - New information about the fatal stabbing on east Boone on Friday has been released, following the suspect's appearance in court today. 21-year-old Arron McAteer turned himself in on Saturday, Oct. 15 and was charged with second-degree murder.
According to the documents, deputies responded at around 4:30 p.m. to reports from neighbors of two men fighting, covered in blood. A witness told police one man had fallen into the bushes and was not moving.
On scene, deputies found 39-year-old Manuel Trujilo lying face up in the bushes, with blood pooling around his head and legs. After finding no pulse, they began performing CPR until medics arrived to transport him to hospital. First responders were unable to revive Trujilo, and he was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m. He had been stabbed approximately nine times.
In the court documents, multiple witnesses state they saw Trujilo and McAteer arguing loudly before a physical fight broke out. One witness was in her driveway and saw Trujilo and McAteer walking towards each other, meeting near the southwest corner of east Boone Ave. and north Dorn Ct., hearing yelling and screaming soon after. She stated she saw McAteer hit Trujilo, who returned the blow, then saw Trujilo fall back into the yard after being hit by McAteer again.
Deputies interviewed McAteer's grandmother as well. According to the documents, she told deputies Trujilo and McAteer had been at her residence earlier that day and had been drinking. McAteer had returned to her house around sunset, telling her he had stabbed his cousin after Trujilo had come at him with a pocketknife. He left again after saying he planned to turn himself in at noon the next day.
On Oct. 15, McAteer called detectives just before 2 p.m. from the office of the attorney representing him.
McAteer claims he stabbed his cousin in self-defense after a verbal argument escalated. He told detectives he and Trujilo left a residence on north Hutchingson Rd. on Friday, after Trujilo assaulted a female guest. They'd been drinking and were going to walk to 7-11, but McAteer says his cousin walked off.
McAteer stated he watched the man walk about a block away, then called out to him, at which point he says Trujilo ran at him with a blue pocketknife. As Trujilo came at him, McAteer claims he asked what he was doing and stuck his right hand on Trujilo's head to hold him back. McAteer said his cousin was swinging at him with the pocketknife but did not say anything in response.
At that point, McAteer said he retrieved his own knife with his left hand, and that he didn't see Trujilo cutting his right hand but felt it happen. He claims he stabbed Trujilo two or three times, saw him fall into the bushes, and left to return to his grandmother's house.
Investigators report there were some small injuries on McAteer's right hand, but none looked like injuries from a straight-edged weapon. They also state video surveillance from nearby homes contradict the claim Trujilo ran at McAteer with a knife.
Detectives did find a blue pocketknife in folded in Trujilo's shorts pocket, but determined it was unlikely he'd been able to close and return the knife to his pocket after being mortally wounded.
McAteer was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail on charges of second-degree murder as well as an outstanding arrest warrant. His bail is set at $751,000.