*WARNING; Some may find details of this story disturbing*
Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly released court documents shed more light on an investigation into a homicide in northwest Spokane earlier this week.
According to the documents, 20-year-old Alyssa Dodd was found by her sister in the home they shared on W. Shannon Avenue on Wednesday, July 17. Her sister called police and told them Alyssa had died as a result of violence.
When authorities arrived, Alyssa's sister told police that 19-year-old Bryce Thompson, Alyssa's boyfriend, had fled from the scene. While police were searching the area, she also noted that her car was missing and assumed Thompson had stolen it.
Alyssa's sister told authorities that she'd last seen Alyssa the night before. Then, that morning, Thomspon had come upstairs from the room he and Alyssa shared and, according to court documents, was "acting weird."
Court documents say he was walking in and out of rooms claiming he was looking for his cell phone charger. He claimed Alyssa wasn't feeling good that morning and felt nauseous, according to the documents.
Alyssa's sister returned to the house after a trip to the store and went to check on her. When she pulled back the covers of Alyssa's bed, she found her sister covered in blood with a plastic bag over her face and duct tape around her neck.
A detective later found a hitch ball mount beneath the bed that appeared to have blood and body material on it. The ball mount, which is designed to be used to attach a trailer to a vehicle, was described as being capable of causing severe blunt force trauma when used as a weapon.
Alyssa's sister also told police there were numerous weapons in the home, as well as a handgun in her car. She believed there was a shotgun and three handguns in her bedroom but didn't know if any of them contributed to her sister's death.
Several other items were recovered from the scene including a shirt and sock that also appeared to have blood on them, plastic sheeting from the ceiling and folding pocket knife.
Thompson was later found and taken into custody in Montana.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Alyssa, which can be found HERE.
Previous Coverage:
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has officially identified the woman who was murdered earlier this week in northwest Spokane as 20-year-old Alyssa Dodd.
The Medical Examiner said Dodd died from blunt head injuries and ruled the manner of her death as a homicide.
The suspect in Dodd's murder, 19-year-old Bryce Thompson, was arrested in Montana. He is currently being held on a million dollar bond in Missoula.