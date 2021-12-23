SPOKANE, Wash. - Shocking new details have emerged regarding the investigation into the murder of 48-year-old Jeffery Hayes. Hayes was found dead in a field off of Hayford Rd. behind Northern Quest Casino earlier this month. In an exclusive interview on Thursday, KHQ spoke with 23-year-old Ezekiel Mentell, one of the men accused of killing Hayes.
According to court documents this may have been over drugs. They allege Mentell was with Shawn Cottingham, 32, the morning of the murder on December 2. Mentell said the two went to pick Hayes up from Northern Quest Casino.
“I woke up, you know, someone needed a ride so we went to go pick 'em up,” Mentell said. “And you know, things just turned out all bad.”
It was especially bad for Hayes who, according to court documents, was later found dead with two gunshot wounds--one to the neck and one to the calf. Those court docs allege that Hayes was messaging someone on Facebook just hours before his murder.
Hayes: “Wya so this Shawn guy coming ya”
Shortly after this, Hayes messaged again.
Hayes: “He said he has those pills for me.”
But in KHQ’s conversation with Mentell Thursday, no mention of pills was made.
“We were just supposed to go pick someone up real quick,” Mentell said. “To go smoke. You know what I mean, to go hang out with him for a second and see how the day was.”
But the court documents allege that Mentell told police a different story.
“Mentell stated that Jeffrey Hayes (AKA Lolo) didn’t want to leave the casino property, but Shawn Cottingham refused to take Jeffrey back to the casino,” the docs read.
“As soon as we started leaving the casino, the guy started getting all weird, saying he had to get back to the casino. So we turned around real quick,” Mentell said. “And that's when the dude acted like he was going to pull a gun.”
From there, Mentell said things happened quickly.
“I went to go reach for the dude's gun, and it went off,” Mentell said
But in the documents there is no mention that Hayes ever had a gun on him, and Mentell told police something else.
“That Ezekiel Mentell admitted to him that when Shawn Cottingham fired his gun, he too fired his pistol,” the court documents allege.
Those same documents also allege that Mentell told police Cottingham said he would kill him too if he didn’t help. Something Mentell now denies.
“I never told police none of that,” Mentell said.
Still, Mentell took some responsibility.
“The only thing I do want to say though is if his family is going to see this, I do apologize,” Mentell said. “For taking your guys’ son’s, your brother’s, your cousin’s, your uncle’s life.”
Mentell said he does deserve to be punished but hopes to be spared from a life sentence. As far as Cottingham, he denied KHQ’s request for interview. Both men have been booked on 2nd degree murder charges, their bonds have been set at $1,000,000 each.