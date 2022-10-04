LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Court documents obtained by KHQ said Charles Bergman was searching the internet for the area where he allegedly dumped his wife's body.
Charles Bergman was charged with the murder of his wife after Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies found her body in a field. According to the documents, a farmer was driving in a field when he saw the body and called 911.
The documents indicated that Theresa Bergman had a cracked skull and her injury was consistent with being struck by a shovel. The documents also said Charles Bergman was seen buying a shovel at a Walmart in Moses Lake earlier in the week.
The documents said Theresa Bergman had asked for a separation from Charles prior to her death. The documents also said Theresa Bergman was returning from a trip to New York to visit an old boyfriend before being picked up by Charles from the Spokane International Airport. The documents say Charles Bergman was aware of the relationship
Court documents also revealed Bergman searched "New York" on his phone as well as "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" and "lorazepam and alcohol" prior to picking up his wife from the airport.
The documents also said they found references to "Harrington, WA" as well as "Fishtrap Recreation Area" and "Latah Valley" on Bergman's phone. According to the documents Charles Bergman's phone was pinged approximately 50 feet from where his wife's body was found.
Right now, Bergman in jail in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Washington.