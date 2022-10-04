SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents said a Spokane man threatened a woman before attacking her and raping her.
18-year-old Ethan Jake was arrested for second degree rape after a woman reported being raped to Spokane Police.
According to the documents, the woman had taken her dog outside at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 26 near 1st Avenue and Pines in downtown Spokane before being approached by Jake.
The documents said Jake approached her and asked her to buy him cigarettes.
After declining, documents said Jake continued following the woman back to her apartment.
The documents said Jake charged at the woman and said "I'm going to rape you b****" before pulling her clothing over her head, hitting her and forcing her onto the ground to rape her.
While the rape was happening, the documents said the victim bit Jake's finger hard enough that she could feel his finger tear or crush. After she bit Jake, he ran away.
According to the documents, police found surveillance footage that saw Jake follow the victim into a parking lot.
The surveillance footage also showed Jake pulling the victim's clothing over her head as well the attack and the rape.
Right now Jake is in the Spokane County jail on $100,000 bond.