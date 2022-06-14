COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Court documents detailing the large arrest of 31 Patriot Front members were obtained today, providing some insight into what led up to the event.
According to the documents, a concerned caller, left nameless for their protection at this time, reported seeing around 20 men in masks and dressed "like a little army" climbing into the back of a U-Haul after picking up shields.
Several events were slated to take place that weekend, including the 6th annual Pride In the Park. The documents state gathered intelligence indicated some groups intended to negatively interact with others, necessitating high level of security in the area. When the report came in, Coeur d'Alene Police, Idaho State Patrol troopers, Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies, and SWAT units all responded immediately to the area of Northwest Blvd. and Gardener Ave., roughly a block away from the Pride event.
Officers state authorities were able to successfully pull over the U-Haul and spoke with the man in the passenger seat, identified as 23-year-old Thomas Rousseau, founder of Patriot Front.
Rousseau was described as cooperative during the process and allegedly told officer he was there to "exercise his First Amendment rights."
The group was identified as belonging to Patriot Front. Due to their history and ideology, as well as the increased threats of violence and the riot shields each man had, arrests were made for public safety, with misdemeanor charges of criminal conspiracy.
Several officers helped process the scene and secure evidence. After a search warrant was obtained, the U-Haul was searched and a typed document detailing the group's goal and meticulous planning was found.
Officers state the purpose of the group's presence was "to raise a voice against the moral depravity which permits events such as this to take place."
And outline was also typed out, detailing call locations, primary checkpoints, drill times, prep times, and observation windows. GPS coordinates for a drop point with two backup plans were also written. It references using 'smoke' at the discretion of a 'column coordinator.' An exit strategy was planned for "once an appropriate amount of time and confrontational dynamic has been established" was also included.
The court documents specify the recovered plan indicated confrontational intentions of the group to antagonize and cause disorder.
While the name of the caller is being withheld, one officer did describe the report and investigation that led up to the arrest.
The officer stated he was sent to make contact with the caller after dispatch was unable to call them back. The caller was found in a hotel, speaking with hotel staff. They reiterated what they'd told dispatch about the group of men, stating they watched a group of men climb into the U-Haul after retrieving shields from the back of a truck, which was later identified as a red Camry with Washington plates.
The officer began a search of the lot but did not initially find the red vehicle. However, a second vehicle - a white Ford Ranger with Washington plates - was parked in the travel lane and not in a parking spot.
Returning to the caller, the officer was shown a picture of the men getting into the U-Haul, which showed the group dressed in tan BDU style pants, navy shirts, and white face coverings. Some had visible patches on the left arm, but the officer couldn't make it out at the time. The rear end of a Ford Ranger was seen in the photo.
The caller told the officer they'd seen the man in the red Camry talking on a handheld radio and believed he was communicating with the U-Haul. They directed the officer to the back lot, where he found the red Camry in a parking stall. Inside was a navy jacket and tan hat which resembled those of the photographed group. A flashlight and radio were on top of the jacket. The door was locked, so an Inventory Incident could not be completed before a tow was arranged.
Looking in the window of the white Ford Ranger, the officer saw a blue jacket with a similar patch on the shoulder, and several homemade metal riot shields in the back. As it was parked illegally in the lot, a tow was arranged and an Inventory Incident of the unlocked truck conducted.
Both vehicles, along with the U-Haul, were later brought to the police department as evidence.
One officer tasked with searching some of the group stated none he searched were in possession of illegal drugs or other items on their person. Several had tactical medical kits, radios, and cameras. Several wore baseball style caps with a plastic shell, as if designed to protect the head from light projectiles, and some wore plastic shin guards and other protective gear. One man was in possession of a single smoke bomb or grenade, packaged separate to his other belongings. Many had backpacks, but the officer stated he did not search them and the task was given to an assisting CDAPD officer.
Reports from another officer detail flags attached to "abnormally long metal poles" were in the back of the U-Haul, as well as sound amplifying devices and digital cameras.
The documents state, "Based on the totality of the investigation, it was determined members of the 'Patriot Front' planned and conspired to use violence and/or the threat of violence to disturb the peace of the public."