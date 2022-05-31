Court docs shed light on north side shooting In his statement, Anderson said Gutierrez exited the vehicle and approached the BMW with a key fob. It was than, Anderson claims, that Perry c…

SPOKANE, Wash. - New court documents received by our partners at the Spokesman Review have revealed details regarding the shooting on N. Howard on May 20 that nearly left one man dead.

Early in the morning that day, Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex after reports came in of multiple shots in the area. The probable cause affidavit filed with Spokane County District Court states 36-year-old Steven Perry has since been charged with suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine, and LSD.

The victim, 44-year-old Francisco Gutierrez, rode with a friend to the parking lot to take a white BMW from Perry as payment for a debt. The friend, Justin Anderson, told deputies he drove, with Gutierrez riding as a passenger.

In his statement, Anderson said Gutierrez exited the vehicle and approached the BMW with a key fob. It was than, Anderson claims, that Perry came into the parking lot and began firing at Gutierrez with a rifle.

In the document, Anderson described the rifle as similar to an AK-47, with a foregrip and no stock. Gutierrez fell to the ground, and Perry then pointed the rifle at Anderson while he was still sitting in the driver's seat.

Anderson said in the affidavit that he drove away quickly, damaging his tire on a curb, and waited in the parking lot of a nearby bank. He stated perry fired several more times at Gutierrez, who had gotten up to run through the bank parking lot and reentered Anderson's vehicle.

According to the documents, Anderson then drove Gutierrez to Providence Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

Hospital staff reported the gunshot injury to SCSO, who stated he had two potentially life-threatening wounds. SCSO reported his condition was stabilized.

According to the documents, one witnessed said he saw his neighbor "Steve" exit a Howard St. apartment carrying a large bag and an AR-15 style rifle. The witness said he heard Perry say something like, "They're after me," before getting into a white BMW sedan and driving south on Howard.

Detectives report finding three cartridge casings consistent with a .22 caliber handgun or rifle in the parking lot next to the apartment Perry lives in. Several bloodstains on the grass and in the lot were also documented.

Tire marks in the grass consistent with a vehicle driving over a curb and into the grass of the bank lot were observed, according to the documents. A pistol was found in the grass, possibly dropped by Gutierrez as he was fleeing. The pistol was determined to be a stolen .45 caliber with no magazine or cartridge chambered.

Upon searching the apartment, detectives reported two additional .22 caliber cartridges were found just inside the doorway. Inside Perry's bedroom, officers found ammunition, including .22 caliber bullets; pistol magazines; two rifle scopes; a .22 caliber revolver from a wall safe; meth, cocaine and LSD; cash; scales; and packaging material for drug delivery.

On Saturday, May 21, an abandoned 2006 BMW with probable bullet damage in the side was found in an alley off of Wabash was recovered.

The court documents also state Perry is a convicted felon and has a warrant for escape from community custody on a robbery charge, as well as previous arrests for unlawful possession of a firearm.