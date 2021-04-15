SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents from Washington State Superior Court detail the scene where a 5-year-old girl and her mother were attacked and stabbed.
The documents show that Spokane City Fire responded to possible medical emergency call stating that a running car was in a closed garage.
Fire personnel forced their way into the garage to find a deceased adult women and an injured 5-year-old child, both with stab wounds. Next to them on the floor was an adult man.
Spokane City Fire began treating the child and evaluating the man. They did not find any serious injuries on the man although he seemed confused. They believed he had become intoxicated by the fumes from the running cars.
After the child and man were transported to the hospital, SPD arrived and secured the residence as a crime scene. They believed the deceased women was the resident of the house and the child was her daughter.
The man found in the garage was identified as Joshua P. Phillips and it was determined that he had been in a relationship with the deceased woman.
Two of the deceased woman's children had been interviewed at the residence. They told authorities that they had been dropped off at the home to find it in an abnormal state of disarray.
The children told authorities that Philips had been living with the woman but that he had been kicked out.
It was found that Philips had sent the woman over 100 text messages after being kicked out, some of which were very disturbing.
SPD Detectives have filed for a search warrant for the residence. They are investigating first-degree murder and first-degree assault.