SPOKANE - Court documents show that the Amber Alert suspect has a history of a domestic violence.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office told KHQ Tuesday that Melissa Robertson, the mother of 5-year-old Ethan, just filed for divorce from 41-year-old Justin P. Robertson.
Court documents obtained outline Melissa Robertson's terrifying stories of abuse as she was petitioning for a protection order.
Back in March, Melissa wrote to the court that Justin had threatened her with both a car and a knife.
She went on to say that he was suicidal and once became so upset that he was quote screaming and hitting their home which scared both Melissa and Ethan.
She also says in November, Justin told her he should have driven their family into an oncoming semi truck; Something she adds he has attempted before.
Melissa says, just weeks before this morning's attack, Justin told her she was lucky she hadn't come home yet to find him hanging in her garage.
Melissa goes on to state in the court records that Justin placed a tracking device on her car more than once.
Records from April 15 show the full protection order was denied because Melissa did not show up to the hearing.
In a statement from Melissa's sister, on behalf of her family, she said, "We hope this never happens again and that Justin gets the help he needs and that he is held responsible for his actions. I just hope we can heal from this."