Court documents reveal a complicated relationship between a woman and a man named Dennis McElyea, who was arrested Thursday afternoon in North Spokane.
Spokane Police initially responded to a home near Morton and LaCrosse after receiving a call about a burglary in progress. Upon arriving, they quickly realized this was actually a Domestic Violence incident, and received information that McElyea was armed with a revolver.
According to the docs, McElyea and a woman who stays at the home on LaCrosse previously dated. For the last 6 months, police have been called out to settle several situations between the two, and in March a DV No Contact order was issued prohibiting McElyea from 'knowingly entering or remaining, or coming within 2 city blocks of any known location of the protected person."
Police say McElyea texted the victim early Thursday and asked her to open a basement window so he could come in and see her. She did, and court documents say he did come in, but then the victim called 911. Police arrived, and she exited the home with her children.
Police say initially McElyea refused to exit the home, and, fearing a long and dangerous standoff, police issued a local emergency alert to nearby cell phones warning people to stay in the homes. However, police say McElyea did finally exit the home and surrender to police.
McElyea is facing a number of felony charges, 9 in total, ranging from a violation of order, to theft and burglary charges, to unlawful possession of a firearm. He was in court Friday afternoon and ordered held on a $500,000 bond.
Court documents show that McElyea has a history of drug use, slashing the victim's tires, threatening her with violence, and harassing her over the phone, text and on Facebook Messenger.