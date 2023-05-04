SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Search warrants in the death of former Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy Craig Chamberlin show law enforcement is investigating whether drug use was involved in his death, though details are murky. No charges have been filed.
The investigation in Chamberlin's death is described as a possible "controlled substance homicide," meaning an illicit drug may have played a role.
According to the court documents, Chamberlin returned home from a day of golfing and drinking, complaining of an aching knee. Someone close to him gave him what was described as "half of a fentanyl pill," for his pain.
The person who gave it to him had three more pills, but no prescription. When deputies asked where the pulls came from, that person said, "I'd rather not say." It's not yet clear if the pills were actually fentanyl.
Law enforcement is seeking permission to seize Chamberlin's phone, the phone belonging to the person who allegedly game him the pill and a bag that person had with them.