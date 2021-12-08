Newly filed court documents spell out sickening accusations against a 36-year-old Lewiston man. According to the documents, Jonathon Bowles met a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. She told police that she believed he was 24-years-old.
According to court documents, she told police the two of them had sexual intercourse multiple times. She told police that he provided her with a "Plan B" pill, which he had with him. She said he knew she was in high school, and that she was under 18, because he picked her up from school several times when she told him she was on her lunch break. She told police that she had discussions with him about her flirting with a least two other boys in her school and "she had to regain his trust in her."
According to court documents, Bowles told her he wanted to marry her and have her as his girlfriend and was willing to wait three years to marry her.
On December 3rd, at 3pm, docs say that Bowles coordinated to meet with the girl behind a church near Lewiston High School, where the girl goes to school. He told her, she says, that he was leaving the Lewiston area because he was fleeing from criminal charges of rape. He told her he did not know where he was going, but the two made a plan together, the docs say, to evade law enforcement.
The docs say that the girl left her cell phone at school, and then hit the road. The docs say they first drove to Oregon, where Bowles purchased a pre-paid phone from a Wal-Mart. Then, the docs say, the two left Oregon and back-tracked into Idaho.
On Friday, the docs say, the two stopped "in the middle of nowhere, very near a property owned by a man named Gale." They considered stealing his pickup truck, but couldn't get it started. According to the documents, the two had sex in Bowles' truck.
The docs say they helped the man move a large gas tank in exchange for a jump-start. Then, according to the docs, the two ditched Bowles' truck after law enforcement began actively searching for them. The girl told police they walked "30 miles through farmland, until they got to Starbuck, WA." She says they fell in a river at one point and found a couple traveling to Pomeroy, where they hitched a ride, telling the couple they planned to turn themselves in.
While in Pomeroy, the docs say, the two found a maroon Trailblazer with the keys still in it, and stole it. From Pomeroy, the two traveled to Spokane and on Tuesday night law enforcement found them and attempted to stop them. The docs say that the young girl told Bowles to drive away, "or she would press his leg down on the gas pedal."
The girl told police that she loved Bowles, adding that "age is just a number and if you love someone, you show them."
While this was happening, a separate trauma was playing out for the young woman's family. The girl's mother received a "ransom" text message, which stated: "I told you I have Lillian but you decided not to say anything about it or take it seriously. Now she is sick and wants to talk to her family over the phone. This is ****ing important. I am not releasing her until I have a ransom of $7,000. I am sure you know what to do if you don't want me to make today horrible for you by killing her."
Separate, but similary, ransom texts were sent to the mother's sister.
The docs do not say whether Bowles had anything to do with those texts, but he is not facing charges related to those texts at this time. KHQ has reported on people who have posted information online about missing loved ones and received texts similar to these. Scammers, looking to take advantage of a vulnerable and desperate individual will find ways to contact them, demanding money to see their loved ones again. It's often wholly separate from the actual case.