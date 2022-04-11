SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has identified the suspected shooter in Saturday's downtown drive-by near Lucky's Pub as 29-year-old Jonathan Love.
According to court documents, an SPD officer was going to pull over a black SUV about a mile from Lucky's Pub when they were made aware about the situation downtown. Before the officer responded to the scene, they took down the first three digits of the SUV's license plate. According to court documents, a Washington State Patrol trooper was on Highway 2 when a black SUV quickly passed them at a high speed. The trooper pulled the driver over, after noticing the license plate digits matched the SPD officer's, and saw bullet casings on the drive-side floor board.
Court documents say the SPD officer met the trooper and said the SUV was the same one that was seen earlier. According to the documents, the officer saw what appeared to be a handgun tucked between the passenger seat and center console.
SPD previously reported that two people had died and a third was seriously injured. However, according to court documents, those two people did not die Saturday and are currently on life support, but aren't expected to recover. Those people have been identified as Tonya Roberts and Nathanael Beier. The third victim, Katelyn Corigliano, was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.
Court documents say when detectives brought Love in for an interview, he was intoxicated and vomited several times. While being interviewed, documents say Love denied knowing about gunshots coming from his vehicle, but did acknowledge the presence of the handgun. Love claimed he drove two of his friends home in northeast Spokane and Airway heights, but documents say he was pulled over about nine minutes after the shooting occurred. Police say from the crime scene to where Love was pulled over is a 10-11 minute drive.
Detectives received security footage from a local business that showed a person matching Love's description getting into the SUV alone. The video then shows the car driving down Sprague as the shots were fired.
Love is expected to be in court sometime Monday afternoon.
