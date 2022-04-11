SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has identified the suspected shooter in Saturday's downtown drive-by near Lucky's Pub as 29-year-old Jonathan Love.
According to court documents, an SPD officer was going to pull over a black SUV about a mile from Lucky's Pub when they were made aware of the situation downtown. Before the officer responded to the scene, they took down the first three digits of the SUV's license plate.
Court documents state a Washington State Patrol trooper was on Highway 2 when a black SUV passed by at high speeds around 1:38 a.m. The trooper pulled over the driver, later identified as Love, after noticing the license plate digits matched those given by the SPD officer, detaining Love for traffic violations. The trooper opened the driver-side door and observed bullet casings on the front driver-side floor board.
The documents go on to say the SPD officer met the trooper and identified the SUV as the same one seen earlier. Additionally, the officer saw what appeared to be a handgun tucked between the passenger seat and center console.
SPD previously reported two people had died in the shooting, and a third was seriously injured. However, the court documents clarify those two victims did not die Saturday and are currently on life support. The affidavit states Tonya Roberts, a cab driver, was sitting in her vehicle when she was shot in the head, and Nathanael Beier was standing in front of Lucky's Pub when he, too, was shot in the head.
The documents state, "Both Beier and Roberts are on life support and are not expected to recover at the time of writing this affidavit." However, family of the victims remain hopeful their loved one will pull through.
The third victim, Katelyn Corigliano, was shot in the leg, sustaining a compound fracture of the bone. She was seriously injured but taken to the hospital for treatment in stable condition. Co-workers started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and living expenses as she recovers, raising just over $10,000 from over 100 donors so far.
According to the court documents, when detectives brought Love in for an interview, he was intoxicated and vomited several times. While being interviewed, documents state Love denied knowledge of gunshots coming from his vehicle, but did acknowledge the presence of the handgun.
In the affidavit, Love claimed he drove two of his friends home from Lucky's Pub that night, first to northeast Spokane and then to Airway Heights, and was driving to another friend's house when he was pulled over. But documents say detectives determined the drive time between Lucky's and where Love was pulled over was an estimated 10-11 minutes at legal speeds. The first shots fired call came in at 1:27 a.m., just nine minutes before WSP pulled Love over for speeding.
The documents state in an interview later on April 9, Love claimed he'd been driving around with his two friends early in the day before dropping one off at an apartment in Airway Heights. Love and his other friend then went to Lucky's and drank until his friend was asked to leave due to his behavior. The documents say Love was unsure of the time of departure, but that he then drove his friend to a house on north Nelson St, where he remained for a short period of time.
According to the affidavit, Love says he does not remember what anything between leaving that house and getting pulled over by law enforcement.
The affidavit states detectives interviewed Love's friends on April 9. One claimed he was dropped off by Love in Airway Heights around 7 or 8 p.m. the day before. The other stated he and Love were at Lucky's before they left. He then said Love dropped him off on Nelson around 12:30 a.m. before leaving alone.
Detectives received security footage from a local business that showed a person matching Love's description getting into the SUV alone around 1:24 a.m. The documents claim the video then shows the car leaving the parking lot, then driving eastbound down Sprague as the shots were fired.
Love appeared in court Monday afternoon, where the judge retained his $1 million bail. He has officially been charged with three counts of assault first-degree and three counts of drive-by shooting, although Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tom Treppiedi stated the charges against Love would likely be upgraded depending on the medical status of Beier and Roberts.
Last Updated: April 11 at 8 p.m.
Last Updated: April 9 at 11 a.m.
Last Updated: April 9 at 5:45 a.m.
