Court documents released in the murder investigation of 15-year-old Preston Grzogorek show the U-High teenager believed he was leaving his friend's apartment to sell a vaping product but was instead gunned down.
One of the people living in the apartment Preston was visiting on the night of March 29 told detectives Preston left to the parking lot to sell vape products, but a few minutes later, multiple witnesses throughout the complex said they heard several gunshots and then saw a suspect in a black jacket and blue jeans fleeing the scene.
Following Preston's murder, detectives continued their investigation and received several tips from people who had contacted the family, according to court documents, including a man who said he worked with Stephen Yohler and said Steven "was going to kill a kid". That same co-worker said after Preston's murder, Stephen did not return to work and was believed to have left Spokane for Reno, Nevada.
Another person came forward identifying Yohler as the suspect, along with another woman who sent Preston the message that got him outside of the apartment.
Court Documents say Yohler did indeed leave Spokane for Reno with another girl he was seeing at the time. That woman told detectives while in Reno, Yohler confessed to shooting Preston, claiming Preston had "put money on his head" and was going to kill Yohler if Yohler didn't kill him first.
Court documents also say another friend gave Yohler money so he could leave town following Preston's murder. That friend also told detectives Yohler admitted to shooting Preston and "bragged and laughed about how there was still blood on his shoes". That same friend also said Yohler was helped by a woman who set up Preston by wanting to buy vape products from him.
Detectives eventually developed enough probable cause to arrest Yohler for the murder of Preston. The United States Marshals Service located at arrested Yohler without incident at a home on S. Coach Street in Spokane Valley.
Once in custody, Yohler denied involvement in the murder of Preston and requested an attorney.
Yohler made his first court appearance on Friday and is being held in the Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond.
About a dozen of Preston's family members and friends were in attendance of Yohler's first court appearance , many wearing sweatshirts with Preston's face to honor him.
"Taking a 15-year-old boy's life is just unacceptable," Preston's sister Nicole said following the hearing. "Especially over a disagreement. I'm sure of it because it was not over vape pens."
Nicole believes Preston was set up by a woman he trusted, but it was that trust that put her brother in the deadly confrontation.
"I think of what happened was that, he was getting set up," Nicole said. "Him (Preston) and Stephen apparently had ongoing beef, you know on Snapchat. Teenagers talking crap to one another."
When asked about the woman who allegedly set Preston up, Kaitlin Cooper said when they learned of her supposed involvement, they couldn't believe it.
"It was a week after the candlelight vigil that she was actually attending and crying at," Cooper said.
"She also attended the funeral as well," Nicole added. "Which is also sick."
That woman is not listed as an inmate on the Spokane County Jail roster yet, though she was named as an "actor or accomplice" in Yohler's hearing on Friday.
With a suspect in custody, Preston's family said it's the first step toward closure, but know the fight for justice is just beginning.
"It does make me feel happy knowing he's behind bars," Nicole said. "I hope he (Yohler) sits in there and thinks about what he did and realizes that, obviously, he's not okay in the head and he needs to get help."
"Push for the worst that he can get. No handouts, no plea deals," Cooper added. "Long live Preston is all I have to say and I hope justice is served."