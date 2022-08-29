SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman who reported being strangled and fighting for her life while on her morning walk down the Centennial Trail Wednesday had seen the suspect before, according to court documents.
The victim told police she had been walking near the area of Ohio Ave. and Nettleton St. at around 6:00 a.m. when she spotted the suspect, now known as 25-year-old Micheal Trout.
According to her statement, Trout was riding a bike towards her before running up behind her and wrapping his arms around her. Trout allegedly covered her mouth to stop her from yelling before putting his hands around her neck.
She told police Trout had his full weight on her neck but she was able to grab his hair and twist away, flipping on top of him before escaping.
The victim had seen Trout around her place of work before, according to the documents. She said he was known to frequent the area where she worked and was believed to be homeless.
She said she had only interacted with him briefly and did not think those interactions would have provoked him to target her.
According to her statements, the victim feared she was going to die during the attack. She described the pressure on her neck as a 10 out of 10 that made her vision blur.
The officer who took the victim's statement observed redness, bruising, and scratches on her neck. He reported that all her injuries were consistent with the reported assault.