COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County District Judge reinstated Assessor Bela Kovacs' salary, after the Board of County Commissioners voted to cut it in half in September of 2022.
Commissioners unanimously voted to cut Kovacs' salary from $90,000 to $45,000 over concerns he was failing to perform the duties of his office. At the time, 34 assessor employees signed a no-confidence letter.
Wednesday, District Judge Susie Jensen acknowledged the county commissioners acted with knowledge of issues pertaining to the Assessor’s poor performance in not meeting statutory guidelines.
But the court also said the commissioners acted without a reasonable public discussion of the facts behind this decision, which was the basis for reinstating the assessor's pay.
In a statement, the board of commissioners acknowledged their process may have created some long-term unintended consequences.
"The BOCC... recognizes the long-term impact the previous BOCC’s actions could have throughout the great state of Idaho with other Boards and elected officials," the release said. "The unintended consequences of a particular Board’s actions must be considered."