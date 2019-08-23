An Idaho court has ruled in favor of a prisoner seeking gender reassignment surgery.
Boise State Public Radio reports the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the state must provide sex reassignment surgery to inmate Adree Edmo.
Edmo will become the first transgender inmate in the the country to receive the surgery through a court order.
A panel of judges agreed with Federal District Judge B. Lynn Winmill's ruling in Edmo's favor last December, saying that "responsible prison officials were deliberately indifferent to Edmo's gender dysphoria, in violation of the Eighth Amendment."
Idaho had filed an appeal over the ruling, with Gov. Brad Little saying taxpayers shouldn't be forced to pay for a prisoner's reassignment surgery when the procedure isn't even covered by individual insurance plans.
Edmo has been living as a woman for several years, according to court documents, but has been continuously housed in a men's prison, where she is serving time for sexual abuse of a child.
Gov. Brad Little issued the following statement:
“The court’s decision is extremely disappointing. The hardworking taxpayers of Idaho should not be forced to pay for a convicted sex offender’s gender reassignment surgery when it is contrary to the medical opinions of the treating physician and multiple mental health professionals. I intend to appeal this decision to the U.S Supreme Court. We cannot divert critical public dollars away from the higher priorities of keeping the public safe and rehabilitating offenders.”