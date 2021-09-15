It is a chilly start to our Thursday, with a freeze watch in place across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho. Overnight lows are set to fall into the low to mid 30's, so cover those sensitive plants!
We are quiet otherwise Thursday, With very "Fall" like temperatures in the mid to upper 60's.
A stronger system moves in Friday and will continue through the weekend, bringing widespread rain and daytime that will drop into the upper 50's and low to mid 60's through the start of this next week.