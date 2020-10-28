The latest Washington State Department of Health situation report is showing that transmission of COVID-19 is increasing across the state.
The report detailing the number of people a COVID-19 patient will infect is 1.34 in western Washington and 1.12 in eastern Washington.
In September, the rate was 1.12 in western Washington and 0.94 in eastern Washington.
The goal is to have the number of people a COVID-19 patient will infect under one.
DOH said despite the rate of cases in eastern Washington being slower, the percent of positive cases versus the total number of tests is higher. Eastern Washington is seeing an average test positive rate of 9.6 percent and western Washington is seeing an average test positive rate of 3.3 percent.
Case rate per-capita in eastern Washington is 181.1 per 100,00 while in western Washington the rate is 91.2 per 100,000.
DOH said despite these findings, trends continue to be mixed on a county by county basis.
Benton and Franklin counties have plateaued, Spokane County is now flat following a steep increase in September and cases remain flat in Yakima County.
DOH said that hospitalizations across the state are also increase but they believe it is due to more testing.
You can read the full report here.
