A Fourth of July favorite is getting even more attention than usual this year, and that's a concern for local firefighters.
Staff at the TNT Fireworks tent in Airway Heights told KHQ they're seeing more customers than usual. Tent operator Mallory Miller has a theory to explain why their business is booming while others struggle.
"I've heard a lot of customers say they're used to going to their community shows but there's no community shows, so they're going to try to make their own thing happen and entertain their kids, Miller said. "I'm sure it's going to increase business throughout this weekend."
She said sparklers and big mortars are popular choices for families planning their own fireworks shows. Spokane County Fire District Eight division chief Jay Wilkins said that surge in popularity has fire officials even more focused on fireworks safety.
"We are keeping a vigilant eye out in the public and making sure that everybody's trying to be being as safe as possible and there's no fires that have started A, and B that folks don't injure themselves or others," Wilkins said.
Wilkins stressed that setting off fireworks is not allowed in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Millwood, unincorporated parts of Spokane County and most of the surrounding counties. He said the recent wet weather in Spokane will hopefully help lower the brush fire risk, but fireworks can seriously hurt homes, families and property if used incorrectly.
"The sparklers which always seem pretty innocent but are really just, I think those things burn at 12,000... so we're always concerned about that," Wilkins said.
He said the basic rule of thumb to remember is that fireworks are explosive devices. Fire District Eight and the firework tent staff both warn users never to stand next to or pick up fireworks once they're lit. Wilkins said the goal isn't to ruin the holiday fun, but he does want everyone to have a holiday that doesn't feature an appearance by the fire department.
"We're more than happy to be bored on the Fourth," Wilkins said.
Local departments ask that community members call 911 if fireworks are being used in a dangerous way that could hurt someone or cause damage. If someone is observed setting off fireworks in an area where they are illegal between the hours of 11 pm and 9 am, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
