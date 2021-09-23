COLVILLE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Pinewood Terrace Nursing Center in Colville has left five dead and resulted in a total of 74 cases, according to Tri-County Health District.
The first case was reported on August 25 and spread to 22 staff members and 52 residents.
Out of the infected, 33 were fully vaccinated. Of the five who passed away, four were unvaccinated.
"This speaks to the seriousness and danger the Delta variant poses for all individuals, but especially those most vulnerable, even if vaccinated. It also shows the ability of the vaccine to protect against severe illness in those who have been vaccinated," a spokesperson for the county said in a post.