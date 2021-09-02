SPOKANE, Wash. - Back to school also means many students in Spokane will be back on the bus!
All students are required to wear face coverings while on the bus and those who refuse to wear a mask may not be allowed to ride the bus in the future. Drivers will wear face coverings while students are on board and will have extra disposable masks for kids who may need one.
Windows on the bus will also remain open for increased air flow and there will be assigned seats for kids. The buses will also be disinfected after morning and afternoon routes are finished.
Reduced school zone speeds are also back in place. It is 20 mph when the school zone lights are flashing and children do not have to be present for this law to be in effect. Photo-enforced speed cameras will be back in operation as well.