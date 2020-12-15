Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Americans have looked to the government to provide financial assistance and support in this time of crisis. Both in the federal government and at the state level, officials are in negotiations for a new stimulus package aimed at providing financial support to those in need.
Looking back: In April 2020, the federal government passed a historic $2 trillion relief package that included a $1,200 stimulus check given to citizens across the country. Officials hoped the $1,200 payment could help provide assistance for those struggling to pay for necessities like food, rent, medical bills, and more.
In addition to the individual stimulus payments, government officials have pushed various funding around to help sustain other groups in need of financial assistance. In March, the CARES Act passed, providing an additional $600 weekly unemployment benefits through August. After that expired, President Donald Trump signed an executive action to give an extra $300/week in unemployment benefits. Supplemental unemployment aid is set to expire on Dec. 26 for roughly 12 million jobless workers.
Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020 - 5:00 pm
“We can live to fight another day on what we disagree on, but we ought to go forward with what we can agree on” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday regarding negotiations over the much anticipated COVID-19 relief package. All the while, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with top congressional leaders working to form an agreement on their proposal.
What's on the table: After a new $908 billion bipartisan relief bill was passed last week in the House, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell pressured lawmakers to drop the highly-anticipated $160 billion aid package for states and local governments. This pressure by McConnell and other Republicans have forced congress into a stalemate on negotiations and now lawmakers are looking to vote on an amended version of the bill by Friday.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Tuesday for over an hour, her office reported. Mnuchin will likely be a key component in the meetings this week on Capitol Hill. The Associated Press also reports that this rise in activity could mean that a deal is drawing near.
- Many Democrats are seemingly coming to terms with dropping the controversial $160 billion aid package from the overall proposal, saying that it is more important to set smaller disagreeances aside for the greater good of the bill. “We cannot afford to wait any longer to act. This should not be Congress’ last COVID relief bill, but it is a strong compromise that deserves support from both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate,” said Sen. Chris Coons from Delaware.
Although many Democrats have agreed to set aside the $160 billion in state funding, another key priority for McConnell are provisions shielding businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits. Both sides have not been able to form a compromise on this topic yet.
- The current bill also highlights an additional $300/week in unemployment benefits, but lawmakers have failed to reach an agreement for a second round of direct stimulus payments, which are not included in the proposal.
Looking ahead: There's a tentative deadline of midnight Friday to reach an agreement on a package or risk a partial government shutdown. However, as lawmakers feel the pressure of their Friday deadline and a new administration set to take over in January, it appears some top leaders are becoming increasingly willing to set aside differences and agree on a bill by week's end. If the stalemate continues, further temporary bills could be needed to sustain the negotiations for the weeks to come.
Monday Dec. 14, 2020 - 5:00 pm
As we near the holidays and the new year, lawmakers are entrenched in negotiations of a new COVID relief package. Many of those bills have been shut down, however three new proposals are currently in negotiations as we speak.
What’s on the table: Over a dozen Republican and Democratic leaders worked for weeks to find a compromise, presenting a bipartisan $908 billion aid package. The bill was passed by the House and moved into congress to be voted on this Friday.
- The package adds $180 billion to unemployment benefits, creating an additional $300/week payments for those on unemployment.
- It does not include a second economic stimulus payment, which many lawmakers said made the bill “doomed” from the start.
- The proposal also adds $288 billion to the Paycheck Protection Plan, which assists small businesses. According to the Washington Post, these benefits are targeted at businesses hit the hardest by the closures, like restaurants and gyms.
From the White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin took the alternative route, proposing a new $918 billion relief package.
- This package would provide $600 stimulus checks to qualifying adults and children.
- To offset the cost of the stimulus checks, the proposal significantly reduced the amount of federal unemployment aid. As mentioned previously, current unemployment is set to expire by the end of the month.
- The bill also provides $320 billion to the Paycheck Protection Plan for small businesses.
For many, the most popular relief topic is the individual stimulus payments. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders partnered up to present an amendment to the bipartisan $908 billion bill.
- This amendment is focused solely on providing Americans with another round of $1,200 payments.
If Congress can afford to give giant subsidies to the fossil fuel industry and a $1 trillion tax break to the top 1%, then we can afford $1200 direct payments to every working class adult in America. #PeoplesBailout pic.twitter.com/gWGHra5SIB— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 9, 2020
On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down the bipartisan relief package, saying that Republican senators won’t support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal. The other deals on the table also don’t appear to have majority support in the House or the Senate, causing a federal stalemate in negotiations.
Looking ahead: With an apparent majority disapproval of the bills on the table, lawmakers now face a difficult week ahead as they race to find a bill they can agree on. To add to the urgency, if the bill does not clear congress on Friday Dec. 18, that would trigger a federal government shutdown. Last Friday, President Trump signed a spending bill that authorizes government programs to operate for another week, giving the White House and Congress just days to resolve numerous budget disagreements.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that congress would keep working up to or even after Christmas to get an agreement. “Now if we need more time then we take more time, but we have to have a bill and we cannot go home without it.”
