SPOKANE, Wash. - According to The Spokane Regional Health District the key to limiting the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season is testing and contact tracing. The Washington State Department of Health recommends you get tested 72 hours before your holiday gathering.
The Spokane Falls Community College mass testing site accepts drive-ups and will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More details below.
Where?
3410 W. Whistalks Way, Spokane
When?
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Make an appointment
The Spokane County Fair and Expo Center also accepts drive-ups, meaning no appointment is necessary, but booking an appointment may speed things up for you. This site will NOT be open on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve. More details below:
Where?
5100 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley
When?
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday (normal Friday hours continue on Jan. 7)
8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Alternatively, you may qualify for a free at-home rapid antigen test kit. If you do go that route and you test positive using an at-home test, be sure to report it to the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127. And don't forget to get WA Notify, a free tool that works on all smart phones and alerts you to any potential covid-19 exposures. As of Dec. 22 more than 2.87 million people use WA Notify.
For more COVID testing resources click here.