PANHANDLE HEALTH DISTRICT - The Panhandle Health District has received 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have received our shipment and are now working on distribution to authorized health care facilities," a PHD spokesperson said.
Kootenai health also got their shipment of 975 doses and will begin administering it to health care providers on Friday.
Kootenai Health posted a picture of a box with the vaccines on Facebook and included the caption:
"We have never been more excited about a seemingly plain white box. Kootenai Health has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and is finalizing preparations to vaccinate front line employees tomorrow. Thank you to all who continue to support us in these challenging times."
