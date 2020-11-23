Salvation Army logo

SPOKANE, Wash - The Salvation Army is still planning on its traditional community Thanksgiving Day meal, however, it will look different this year because of COVID-19. 

Because of the pandemic, this year the meal will be drive-thru and walk-up-to-go style at 222 E. Indiana Ave. in Spokane. 

The meal will be served on Thursday  between 1:30 pm and 3:30pm or until the food runs out. 

Volunteers are still needed to help with this event.

If you can help between 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, please go to www.makingspokanebetter.org and click on ‘Volunteer in this Community’.

Tags