ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Cow Canyon Fire burning 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg has grown to 5,600 acres, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
DNR said the fire is threatening structures.
Here are the evacuations in place:
Level 3 (leave immediately): All residences south and west of the Umptanum Road/Shushuskin Road intersection, including: Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road (south and west of Durr Road intersection), Durr Road, Wenas Road.
Level 2 (get ready): All residences and roads south of Manastash Road and west of Umptanum Road, including: Mellergaard Road, Strande Road, Blazing Sky Lane, Victory Lane, Cove Road, Aspen Drive, Cove Lane, Orrion Road, Mitchell Road, Manastash Canyon (all residences north and south of the road).
#CowCanyonFire has now burned approximately 5,600 acres. Type 3 team has taken over and is engaging. https://t.co/lP9kF3slMu pic.twitter.com/BzevuIUM3u— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 4, 2022