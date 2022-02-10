SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday night's Spokane Public Schools' board meeting was quickly moved to a virtual format after parents started raising their voices, demanding an end to mask mandates and serving board members with legal documents of some kind.
"In accordance with the governor's orders, we are in school property and therefore must follow the mask order," one board member said when the meeting was still in-person. "I see a few people without masks... but wonder whether the people here without masks are willing to put them on."
"No, it's not law," someone from the crowd responds. "Is this school property or public property? Can someone clarify that?" another person asks.
The answer from the school board is that "it's both, it's school property open to the public." The board member went on to say that they teach kids to follow laws, which is how they set a good example.
Shortly after, the meeting turned into shouting. A board member motioned for the meeting to go virtual, and a second motion came after, sending the meeting into a virtual session. As board members exited the room, one parent yelled "cowards!"
Following the meeting, board member Nikki Lockwood tweeted the following:
Let’s hope it never gets worse than tonight. Angry, unmasked people stormed the dias, threw papers at us, apparently “serving” us w legal papers while swearing at us, including our new student advisor. Total chaos. We went virtual shortly thereafter. #schoolboard— Nikki Lockwood (@Nikki4SchoolBrd) February 10, 2022
In audio recordings of the meeting, it's hard to specifically hear anything about papers being served. However, during the open statement period of the virtual meeting, one parent addressed them.
A woman says: "I am forced to say that these papers are in no way meant to make you feel threatened in any way. The enclosed public disclosure documents have been served to all board members. Many districts across the state will be, or already have, been served the same documents."
Right now, it's not clear what the paperwork served to the school board members is. KHQ has reached out to a parent who was at last night's meeting to find out more. We've also reached out to SPS, who provided us with a copy of the meeting, but had no further comment. Board members we contacted have not returned calls or emails yet.