Multiple people were injured playing a game known as "Cowboy Pinball" at a rodeo event called Bull Bash in Kentucky over the weekend.
According to KWQC, the object of the game is for voluntary participants to grab a $100 bill attached to a bull without leaving their assigned circle inside the ring.
Video shows two participants being tossed into the air by a bull. A man who was tossed by the bull was hospitalized, but later released with non life-threatening injuries.
WFIE says there have been several other reports of people suffering scrapes, bruises, broken ribs and torn ligaments.
Officials from the convention center said they had no knowledge of the event being included, otherwise they would have pulled it.
Participants are required to sign waivers to partake in the event, and all declined the option to wear protective vests.