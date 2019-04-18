COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash.- Members or Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office decorated the patrol vehicle of fallen Deputy Justin DeRosier with flower arrangements on Thursday.
The photos were posted on the sheriff department's Facebook page.
According to the post, the blue and white floral arrangement was sent by the New York Yankees baseball team.
The post then goes on to say how supportive many has been for Justin and his family.
Deputy DeRosier's memorial will be help on April 24, 2019 at the University of Portland's campus.
Those interested in donating or sending flowers, delivery is only available on April 23 from 3-5 p.m. and April 24 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the following location: Loading Dock, at the The Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center at the University of Portland, 5000 North Willamette Boulevard, Portland, OR 97203.