Matt Smith fire burns
SPOKANE, Wash. - After he was severely burned in an accidental fire while doing asbestos abatement on July 6, Matt Smith is at Harborview Medical Center's burn unit in Seattle. Now his coworkers want to repay his kindness by starting up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and living expenses while he recovers.
 
According to the GoFundMe, an estimated 70% of Matt's body is covered in burns, including his face. It is unknown how long he will be out of the job, but his recovery is expected to take awhile, they say.
 
"If you have the pleasure of knowing Matt, you know his kindness was infectious; for example, my dryer recently went out. Matt personally found me a dryer and delivered it to my home after a long day of hard work," his coworker, Amanda, writes.
 
To repay the kindness Matt has shown, his coworkers are now asking for help to ease the the financial burden, so Matt can focus all his energy on his recovery.
 
If you'd like to help out, you can visit the GoFundMe page HERE!

