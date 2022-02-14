CONNELL, Wash. - The Coyote Ridge Correctional Facility escapee, Joshua Lanter, was caught and taken back into custody on Feb. 14.
According to the police update, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 700 block of E. Sprague in Spokane just before 11 a.m. The truck was located twenty minutes later in Downtown Spokane, and the suspect was seen running from the vehicle.
Officers caught and brought the man into custody. He was still wearing prison attire and was quickly identified as the missing inmate who had escaped less than 12 hours prior.
Lanter's original release was set for September 2022 after serving a sentence for burglary, malicious mischief, and and taking a motor vehicle without permission at the time of his escape.
He was booked into Spokane County Jail for a new charge of motor theft, as well as his outstanding arrest warrant from his escape.
Last updated: Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.
Coyote Ridge Corrections Center confirmed the escaped inmate is Joshua Lanter.
He was last seen by the correctional facility at 4 a.m. this morning.
More updates to follow.
FRANKLIN CO. -Franklin County Sheriffs are looking for a prisoner that escaped from Coyote Ridge.
North Franklin School District was notified by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office that a prisoner escaped from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.
NFSD says there is no indication the person is still in town and are continuing with the school day as planned.
Staff at the school has been made aware of the situation and are providing extra supervision at all schools in the district.
The district says if you are a concerned parent and you want to keep your child home, they will excuse their absence for the day.
