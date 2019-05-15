PULLMAN, Wash. - Coyote sightings have been reported in Pullman's Pioneer Hill area.
According to the Pullman Police Department, the sightings have been reported near Kruegel Park, Bishop Boulevard and Thompson Street. Officers are monitoring its movement but are also reminding citizens to take care while the animal is in the area.
"Coyotes are wild animals, and while it is likely that this youngster is simply looking for its next meal, it is important to give him plenty of space as he passes through," the Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Police also remind citizens to never try to approach a wild animal, consider bringing cats and other small pets indoors and remember that outdoor pet bowls may attract unintended visitors.