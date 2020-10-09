Cool and unsettled weather moves into the Pacific Northwest for the next several days.
Gusty winds and widespread rain are expected for the first half of the day Saturday, becoming more scattered by the second half of the day, with a very slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in the northern mountains by afternoon. Snow levels drop between 4500-6000 ft overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing a light dusting of snow the the higher elevations. Scattered showers continue through Sunday afternoon.
Weather remains unsettled with daytime highs hovering in the upper 50's and low 60's through the 7-day forecast.
