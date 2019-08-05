SPOKANE, Wash. -- This story may be the strangest one you'll read all day. A South Hill thief went on a little fishing expedition, following a delivery truck to steal packages. He took the bait, but left something behind that has the homeowners a little….crabby.
"There is an Airbnb next to me," said Elizabeth Harden. "I talked to the people staying there last week, we were friendly. I figured maybe they had extra food and thought I was still home and left it on my doorstep."
A catch by her security cameras told a different story.
"They showed there was a guy that walked up and switched it," she said.
That's right. The crook took her package and left behind crab legs in its place.
"The package was filled with garbage bags, 16-gallon garbage bags," Elizabeth said. "Jokes on him. I don't know if he actually bought the crab legs or if he just stole them, but yeah those were about $4.50, and he got $10 worth of garbage bags," she said. "Just weird."
Was the sea snack left as an apology? Maybe. If it was, Elizabeth says next time put it on ice.
"I mean if it had been fresh and they weren't out in the sun, I don't know, I may not have minded the crab legs," she said.
Spokane Police say they have not heard of any other situations quite like this. If you recognize the man in the footage attached to this story, please call crime check.