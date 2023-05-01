SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The family of Craig Chamberlin, former deputy with Spokane County Sheriff's Office and one-time challenger for sheriff, has shared news of his death on Sunday, April 30. He was 52 years old.
"With a heavy heart we are announcing the passing of our father, our best friend, our super hero," his daughters shared.
According to his family, his death was unexpected. They have not shared the details at this time.
Chamberlin was born and raised in the Spokane Valley area, graduating from University High School in 1988 and attending University of Puget Sound on a football scholarship. He graduated with a BA in Economics in 1992, joining Okanogan County Sheriff's Office a few years later.
After three years with OCSO, he transferred laterally to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, where he actively engaged with the community and performed outreach with his 'Ask Deputy Craig' segments on the news.
Chamberlin worked with SCSO for 23 years and announced his intent to run for sheriff in February last year. Four days later, he was fired by former Sheriff Knezovich under allegations of lying during an investigation.
Following 25 years service as a deputy, Chamberlin chose to try a different path and was hired as a spokesperson and business developer at SERVPRO of Spokane County, which handles cleanup of damage caused by fire, water, and mold.
"He was known and loved by so many and this is just as devastating and shocking to you all as it is to us," his family shared.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Chamberlin's burial, with hopes to celebrate and honor his life. They thank the community for the love and support during a difficult time.