SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Two months after announcing he was running for Spokane County Sheriff, and two months after he was fired from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, former Deputy Craig Chamberlin has announced on Facebook that he's pulling his name from the race.
Chamberlin had been part of the Sheriff's Office for two decades. He announced plans to lead the office on Valentine's Day, and then three days later, he was fired by Sheriff Knezovich for lying during an investigation.
Chamberlin wrote a lengthy Facebook post explaining his decision to pull out of the race, which leaves current Undersheriff John Nowels running unopposed for now.
Chamberlin’s Facebook message:
To the thousands of supporters, friends, people I don't know, people that have grabbed me in the grocery store or at whatever event it may have been, You deserve this message directly from me.
First off, my family and I have chose to pull my name from the race for Spokane County Sheriff for 2022. I understand this is going to upset and surprise thousands of people so let me try to explain. I was put through an investigation, over the holidays, that lasted around three months. Prior to this, I had the most rewarding career with the citizens of the inland northwest, having emceed numerous events, being invited to speak for numerous groups, providing traffic reports and "Ask Deputy Craig" sessions on two different television networks, radio stations, the list goes on and on. However, I did hear a small portion of a press conference recently where I am sure a younger journalist I did not know asked the current Sheriff of our county a question similar to, "Deputy Craig" has been the face of the department for around seventeen years. Not to my surprise the Sheriff scolded this journalist, emphatically stated he did not understand why I or the media kept saying that and he only had two Public Information Officer's, Dave Reagan and Mark Gregory. I placed my head in my hands, not surprised, and thought back to the year and a half I had a PIO office at the Puublic Safety Building numerous years prior and the hundreds of times I had media outlets in my office. I could go on about this one topic for the entire day but there is no need to. You can Google the name Deputy Craig Chamberlin for yourself and see if I am a "liar". Unless someone has been able to hack Google, or any other search engines, you will find the answer for yourself. This is just one topic.
The other topic that is near and dear to my heart are the thousands of mainly junior high students that myself and a retired detective contacted. For years we contacted thousands of young men and women and taught the them the power, and dangers, they had in their phones and computers. To the thousands of you that have grown up, are now of voting age and said they remembered our speeches like it was yesterday, I am sorry it had to turn out this way. And for Celebrations Bakery, if you decide to take the Deputy Craig cupcake off the shelf after it has been there for 13, 14 years due to the nonsense of the past few months, I understand. But man it's good!
And this brings me to the big question, "the letter". I trusted a man I have known since high school and got burned. Period. I honestly don't have any hatred towards you and sincerely hope you get the help you need. Yes, it cost me a career I embraced for almost twenty-five and a half years, basically half my life. However, it has taught me one thing I thought I'd never say. The longer I am away from this job, the less I miss it. And for all you that wonder why, I had no reason not to trust him and had no idea this would end up the way it has and #2, regardless of what you hear or want to believe I had no idea what the situation surrounded. I never interjected myself because it was not only not my investigation, I had no idea there was an investigation. I trusted you, I should have asked the one simple question of what was going on, I didn't, and the rest is history based off subjective thinking and assumptions.
I was assigned primary custodian of my three amazing daughters nearly eight years ago during the most vital years of their young, teenage lives. Not an easy accomplishment for a father in Washington. I have a wedding to prepare for this summer, another big announcement coming soon and have lived my life for and around my three daughters since going through a divorce I never had planned in my timeline of life. If you think I would openly support a person charged with the charges involved in this case, I don't know what to tell you.
To my campaign team, you guys rock. You stuck by my side through thick and thin and always believed in me like so many others. Your a class act. And to the citizens of this community, I hope over the last sixteen, seventeen, eighteen years, whatever it has been, I have brought you some laughs and education when you invited me into your house, car, computer, whatever it was.
In closing, it has been an incredible ride, and other than the past three months or so, I would not give up the countless friendships and memories this community and this job has blessed me with. Although I won't be able to help you out in times of need any longer, I'm not going anywhere. I'll always be around!
Deputy Craig